It's been nearly three weeks since Ondre Evans' future changed.

The Rivals250 defensive back from Nashville flipped from LSU to Georgia on October 18. A previous mid-week visit to Athens for a practice answered all his questions and erased any doubts about his decision.

That clarity allowed Evans to just enjoy his official visit to Georgia for the Missouri game over the weekend.

"I’ve just still been doing the high school football part of it, enjoying my football career," Evans said. "But being a Dawg, it’s been good, having a relationship with those coaches, stuff like that. It’s been a good experience so far and can’t wait to get down here officially."