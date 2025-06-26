Behind the Scenes: Craig Dandridge goes from 'dark place' to Georgia

It wasn't that long ago that Craig Dandridge nearly quit football.

He broks his collarbone before his freshman season. Dandride struggled to find his footing as a sophomore, then broke both of his wrists during basketball season. That sent him to a point where he nearly gave up the game.

"That's when I really just got into a dark place where I was just like, man, like, what am I going to do?" Dandridge said. "Like it's over for me. I genuinely didn't believe I could ever go to D1 ever. I did not believe it."

But Dandridge didn't quit. He stuck with the game, blossoming into one of the top receivers in the country and the newest member of Georgia's 2026 recruiting class.