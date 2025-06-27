Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Austin Peay

SCHOOL: Austin Peay HEAD COACH: Jeff Faris (Second year) 2024 RECORD: 4-8 overall, 3-5 (7th in United Athletic Conference) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 6; Defense – 5, Special Teams – 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Austin Smith, RB La’Vell Wright, WR Romon Copeland, TE Alec Pell, OL Chandler Kirton, DL Hosea Knifeley. VERSUS GEORGIA: September 6 (Sanford Stadium)

Jeff Faris is in his second year as the head coach at Austin Peay. (Photo by USA Today)

What is Austin Peay getting out of the game?

Money. Per open record request, Austin Peay is being paid $550,000 to be the sacrificial lamb, err, Governor, before the Bulldogs open SEC play the following week at Tennessee. Kirby Smart has long been a proponent of playing FCS teams like Austin Peay for a couple of reasons. One, it gives him the opportunity to play some of his younger players. Second, Smart wants to support the game of college football the best he can. A $550,000 paycheck will go a long way to helping the program from Clarksville, Tennessee address some of their more pressing needs.

Season will be played in memory of fallen teammate

Austin Peay State will play the season in memory of former senior William Hardrick, who passed away earlier this year. Hardrick, of Adamsville, Alabama, attended Mississippi State (2021-22) and Miami University (2023-24) before transferring to Austin Peay. Hardrick prepped at Minor High School in Adamsville, where he played wide receiver and defensive back. "We are truly saddened by the passing of William Hardrick, a new member of our football program and the Austin Peay family," said APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time. "William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss," said APSU football coach Jeff Faris. “He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them."

Who are Austin Peay's players to watch?

La’Velle Wright is a transfer from Kentucky who projects as the team’s starting running back. Others to watch include tight end transfer Alex Pell, who started his career at Colorado, along with former Duke wide receiver Malik Bowen. The Governors have several other transfers from FBS schools, as Faris tries to get the program back on track.