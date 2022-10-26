Here is the Oct. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

Georgia has taken some hits on the injury front as it enters Saturday’s game against Florida.

Safety Dan Jackson is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his foot. Receiver AD Mitchell (ankle, thumb) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter are progressing, although their outlooks for the game don’t appear too promising.

“They've done a little bit, but we don't feel great about them,” Smart said. “Jalen has probably looked better than Adonai, but I don't know at this point if either one of them will be able to play.”

Freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene recently had back surgery and will be out until bowl practices begin. Smart also provided an update on running back Andrew Paul, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

“He's doing good. I get to visit with him once or twice a week in the Bones Dining Hall area, and he's a quiet kid,” Smart said. “So, you always worry about a guy when he's not with the team as much when he's injured. But he's rehabbing. He couldn't be with a better athletic training staff. I know (head trainer Ron Courson) has a great history with ACL recoveries and is expecting him to come back stronger than ever.”

On the positive front, Smart said that linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Kendall Milton will return to the lineup and play against the Gators.

Leaning on Smith

It may have taken some time, but safety Christopher Smith has become an integral player on Georgia’s defense. Although he was a four-star prospect, he didn’t find success right away. Over time, Smith worked his way into being one of Georgia’s team leaders, which has impressed Smart immensely.

“We’re lucky to have him and proud of the way he's played. He didn't have success right away. But he's one of the guys that truly became a better football player through development, practice habits, learning the system,” Smart said. “He’s had some good players in front of him when he first got here. And he's been able to work his way into a good football player.”

Smith’s improvement has been noticed elsewhere, too. Smith was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back.

“As the years have gone on, I’ve been able to stay more composed than I have in the past. But in games like this, emotions are going to be flying around,” Smith said. “Especially as the games and the stakes get bigger, losses take a big toll on a team, so it’s definitely crunch time.”

UGASports Live