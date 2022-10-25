Safety Dan Jackson will undergo foot surgery after suffering a stress fracture during practice last week, UGASports has confirmed.

Sources tell UGASports he will miss the rest of the year.

Jackson, who has started one of Georgia’s games at safety, is tied for fifth on the team in tackles with 16. Jackson lost the starting job to freshman Malaki Starks following the Oregon game.

With Jackson out, look for sophomore David Daniel-Sisavanh and JaCorey Thomas to be among those moving up on the depth chart.

We’ll hear more from head coach Kirby Smart after practice later today.