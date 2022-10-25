Kirby Smart had another injury update after practice Tuesday afternoon. There were both good and bad news.

First, the good news.

Smart said outside linebacker Smael Mondon has practiced this week and taken all his reps. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the sophomore will play his first game in three weeks when Georgia and Florida meet Saturday in Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“I'd venture to say he's in a good position,” said Smart.

Fellow inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said that will help the Bulldogs in several ways.

“Me and Smael, obviously we have chemistry together,” Dumas-Johnson said. “That chemistry comes back.”

Smart also said running back Kendall Milton (hamstring) looked good on Monday, but did not see him much Tuesday. Smart spent most of Tuesday’s practice with the defense.

Now the bad news.

Smart said that defensive tackle Jalen Carter (knee) and wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle) have only practiced sparingly. Their prognosis for Saturday does not appear good.

“They've done a little bit, but we don't feel great about them,” Smart said. “Jalen has probably looked better than Adonai, but I don't know at this point if either one of them will be able to play.”

… Smart also confirmed the foot injury to safety Dan Jackson that’s expected to cost him the rest of the year.

…. Smart was also asked for an update on running back Andrew Paul, who underwent ACL surgery two months ago.

“He's doing good. I get to visit with him once or twice a week in the Bones Dining Hall area, and he's a quiet kid,” Smart said. “So, you always worry about a guy when he's not with the team as much when he's injured. But he's rehabbing. He couldn't be with a better athletic training staff. I know Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) has a great history with ACL recoveries and is expecting him to come back stronger than ever.”

… Smart also confirmed the UGASports report that freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene III underwent back surgery.

“Earnest also had surgery. I can't say the word, it's a little too complicated for me. He had back surgery. That's what's been bothering him. We've had problems with it and it was one of the things we tried to treat,” Smart said. “We got to the point where the doctors advised us, 'Look, at this point, we got to take care of it and get it fixed, so he can come back and be healthy.' We're expecting him to come back for the bowl practice or at the end of January and be able to lift and go full speed and get into spring. But it was at the point we couldn't do anything else but have surgery.”

… Freshman offensive lineman Drew Bobo continues to recover from labrum surgery and is expected back in the spring, Smart said.