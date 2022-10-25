Senior safety Christopher Smith continues to be an example of how far a player can go if he decides to give effort and work as absolutely hard as he can.

Although Smith came to Georgia as a promising four-star prospect, success did not come immediately. It was something he had to earn.

Five years later, it’s certainly paid off.

Smith played an integral role at safety for the Bulldogs during their national championship run of 2021, starting in 11 of the 12 games he played.

Although the former Hapville Charter standout entertained the notion of turning pro, he felt there was still work to be done in Athens. Head coach Kirby Smart is glad that he did.

“We’re lucky to have him and proud of the way he's played. He didn't have success right away. But he's one of the guys that truly became a better football player through development, practice habits, learning the system,” Smart said. “He’s had some good players in front of him when he first got here. And he's been able to work his way into a good football player.”

Others have taken notice.

Monday, Smith was tabbed as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in college football.

His experience is paying off in other ways, too.

With arch-rival Florida up next on the docket (3:30 p.m., CBS), Smart will be counting on Smith to help the rest of the defense stay focused and composed.

Smith said that’s an area he feels his game has improved.

“As the years have gone on, I’ve been able to stay more composed than I have in the past. But in games like this, emotions are going to be flying around,” Smith said. “Especially as the games and the stakes get bigger, losses take a big toll on a team, so it’s definitely crunch time.”

Considering Georgia's work during the bye weeks, Smith insists the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) will be ready.

“We worked a lot on just fundamentals and communications. Fundamentals like playing the ball, tackling, effort, and conditioning. But communications as well, with some of the passing attacks we’ve got coming up, it’s going to take a lot of communication,” Smart said. “I know I sound like a broken record, but we always go to the doctor and continue to work on our fundamentals and communication is always the main focus for us.”

Freshmen like safety Malaki Starksare learning from Smith's example.

After Lewis Cine left a year early to enter the NFL Draft, it was initially unclear who would fill his spot. Starks has handled that job with aplomb, something Smith – who serves as a mentor to the young Jefferson standout – is proud to see.

“He’s been able to lock in on the game plan despite not having a lot of experience,” Smith said. “I’ve been impressed with how he’s been able to lock in on the game plan and learn fast. He’s also been very consistent; those are the two things that probably stand out the most.”

Starks has a good teacher.

“(Smith) kind of played wherever we needed him to play, and he's done that ever since coming here,” Smart said. “He's taken reps for two to three years at corner, he's taken the safety, he's played nickel star. I mean, he's one of these versatile DBs that can kind of do it all because he understands leverages. He knows where his help is. He's an instinctive football player.”

Smith has a full appreciation of just how big Saturday’s game is.

He was a Georgia fan long before he signed to play for the Bulldogs. He still recalls the pain following Georgia’s last loss in 2020. It’s something he does not want to feel again.

“I know the importance of this rivalry,” Smith said. “Being able to play in it, we all know it. Florida knows it as well.

"We know the kind of game it’s going to be when we play Florida. Because it’s a big rivalry and we can’t go into this game dwelling on our past. We have to focus on this game. It’s always a tough game, and we must be prepared.”