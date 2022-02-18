The Daily Recap: Adding another talented tight end to the mix

Here is the Feb. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Focus on Delp Anthony Dasher’s series on Georgia’s early enrollees continued with tight end Oscar Delp. “(Brock) Bowers and (Darnell) Washington posted crazy numbers in high school, and Delp lived up to that challenge as well,” Dasher wrote. “In nine games, Delp led West Forsyth to a 6-3 mark, catching 59 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. That included a 10-catch performance for 120 yards and a score in the first round of the playoffs. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Delp has good length and is blessed with outstanding speed. He’s also an excellent route runner. “His ability to fire out of his stance ensures he gets up the field in a hurry, but it’s the ability to make excellent cuts during his route that enables him to shake defenders. He's tough too. At one Rivals camp, Delp rolled his ankle painfully, yet continued to run routes for the rest of the day. Like all freshmen, Delp will need to get stronger, especially as an inline blocker, but the tools he brings to the field indicate he’s got a chance to be an excellent contributor.” Rumors vs. Facts

Revisionist history Patrick Garbin took a look at the 2009 recruiting class and re-ranked it based on what transpired after the class arrived to campus. Defensive back Branden Smith was the class’ No. 1 recruit, with quarterback Aaron Murray, wide receiver Marlon Brown, tight end Orson Charles and offensive lineman Chris Burnette filling in the top five. In the re-ranking, Murray moved up to No. 1 and Charles was No. 2. Safety Shawn Williams jumped from No. 16 to No. 3. Georgia baseball season preview Dasher previewed the upcoming Georgia baseball season, which begins this weekend. The Bulldogs return 29 letterman and eight starters from last year’s roster. “Every coach wishes they had the problem, but when you have it, it’s still a problem. You try to get guys at-bats, but you’ve got to be careful with just trying to keep people happy, because when you try to make people happy, you make everybody upset,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “At the end of the day, our hope for the weekend and these two mid-week games, the nine games leading up to the series against Georgia Tech, we’ll have some clarity that these are the guys that need to be playing every single day.” 2024 receiver offered

