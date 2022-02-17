Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2009 class

RE-RANKING

Before we highlight our re-ranking of the 2009 class, we want to reiterate these rankings are based solely on the signees’ careers at Georgia—not in college in general, the NFL, etc.

Of Georgia’s 20 signees, four ultimately transferred: Washaun Ealey (also of ECI) eventually transferred to Jacksonville State, Mettenberger to LSU, Lott to Tennessee-Chattanooga, and Love to Towson. Whereas Mettenberger never played a down at Georgia (although he became a record-breaking quarterback at LSU and an NFL draftee), Ealey played in 21 games for the Bulldogs, rushing for 1,528 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns.

Of the 16 signees who played out their careers at Georgia, four were drafted into the NFL. This excludes undrafted Brown, who made 87 receptions for the Baltimore Ravens in three seasons in the league. In addition, four earned All-SEC honors a combined six times, including Murray and Charles who were two-time All-SEC honorees.

Speaking of Marlon Brown, we determined him as the most overrated in the class (excluding transfers). Although he totaled a respectable 55 career catches for 851 yards at Georgia, Brown was the No. 53 overall prospect for 2009, including the top player in the state of Tennessee. Ranked No. 3 in our original rankings, he was positioned at No. 12 in the re-rankings. Also, defensive end Montez Robinson, ranked No. 10 in the original rankings, was the nation’s No. 171 overall prospect including the top player in the state of Indiana. Robinson had a standout performance against Tennessee Tech as a true freshman (two sacks, plus another one-half tackle for loss); however, by the spring of his freshman year, he had been arrested three times and was dismissed from the team.

As far as the most underrated, our choice was rather clear-cut: Shawn Williams. Ranked No. 16 in our original rankings, Williams wound up being a starting safety on the Bulldogs’ 2011 and 2012 SEC East champion teams. For his career, he totaled 209 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and four interceptions. Williams was a third-round pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The re-ranking of the Bulldogs' 2009 class (player listed with number of games played/games started while at Georgia; the one signee who never appeared in a game at Georgia, Mettenberger, is designated as last at No. 20):