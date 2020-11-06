UGASports - The Daily Recap: Accounting for Florida's Kyree Campbell

The Daily Recap: Accounting for Florida's Kyree Campbell
Here is the Nov. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Opposition research
Anthony Dasher spoke with GatorsTerritory.com’s Zach Abolverdi, who discussed the state of Florida’s defense following last week’s win over Missouri. Abolverdi said that defensive tackle Kyree Campbell’s debut against the Tigers makes this an improved group.
“Florida’s defense is in a much better place after the return of two-year starting defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, who made his season debut against the Tigers,” Abolverdi said. “He’s an alpha dog and centerpiece of that D-line, which is the strength of the unit with Zachary Carter, Khris Bogle, Brenton Cox Jr., T.J. Slaton, and Jeremiah Moon. The Gators are suspect in their secondary and had three starters out against Mizzou, although the backups held Connor Bazelak to just 89 yards passing through three quarters.”
Webb vs. Pitts
Georgia cornerback Mark Webb is very familiar with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Both players are from Pennsylvania and trained together for a lengthy period of their childhoods.
“I remember when (Pitts) couldn’t catch a soul,” Webb joked. “Now, he’s catching every pass that comes to him. It’s crazy just to see him blossom to the level he is now.”
Of course, Pitts has since become a candidate for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s best tight end. Webb said Georgia will have its hands full against him on Saturday.
“When you got a guy like Kyle, you can put him anywhere. He’s making plays from all over the field,” Webb said. “You just don’t know when he’s going to attack—and attack from. That can make it hard on a defense.”
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins break down the week of SEC games. The marquee game of the week is Georgia vs. Florida. The guys also address Tennessee versus Arkansas, Texas A&M at South Carolina, and Vanderbilt against Mississippi State. They offer their game picks and bold predictions for the week.
Green could commit this month
Chad Simmons wrote that four-star cornerback Nyland Green (Newton/Covington) is likely to commit this month. He will make a decision between Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Miami. Simmons broke down how he views his recruitment.
“Green is very guarded when talking about his recruitment,” Simmons wrote. “He and his family did visit Knoxville a couple of weeks ago and he does not know if he will take anymore visits before he makes his decision. Out of the schools he mentioned, the Hurricanes are likely last on that list when talking who has the best chance with Green.
“Clemson looked to be the favorite at one time too, but Green is expected to be playing in the SEC this time next year. Gus Malzahn and his staff are still in pursuit, but this one could come down to a battle between Jeremy Pruitt and Kirby Smart. There is no date set at this time, but a commitment before Thanksgiving is expected at this time.”
Young excited about UGA offer
Jake Reuse spoke with Georgia Military College defensive end/outside linebacker Byron Young about the UGA offer he recently received. Needless to say, this is an offer Young is quite thrilled about.
"I've known about Georgia,” Young said. “I always loved Georgia, because they always had a top defense. If it's not No. 1, it's No. 2 or No. 3. They have always been in conversation. I love the energy. Their linebackers are always straight killers. They are full speed hitters. You know, I love that. I kind of love Georgia.
“I live in Georgia right now, and I moved to Georgia three years ago. I've been living in Georgia for about three years now in Columbus, Georgia. So, I have been keeping on it on pretty good. I moved to Georgia, but I have some family down here, brothers, about four brothers and two sisters that live in Columbus, Georgia."
Game 6 trailer
Game 6 Trailer: Georgia vs Florida pic.twitter.com/ZcTmM2JoCT— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 6, 2020
‘Time to turn loose’
Saturday, let’s take control. Let’s answer the bell. #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/1YYbMNOO0D— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 6, 2020
Kearis Jackson’s pre-game playlist
Get ready to shine with @king_kearis. 🤩 Check out his Pregame Playlist 🎵➡️ https://t.co/4hfRVjvCJV#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/3iz0PlY3lL— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 5, 2020
Threads to check
@Anthony Dasher posted a report about the status of a freshman defender for Saturday’s game against Florida.
@wjinx4 wants to know why the Georgia offense hasn’t used receiver Demetris Robertson more this year.
Outside the Vent
Is Clemson in trouble against Notre Dame without Trevor Lawrence?
Air Force-Army has been postponed due to Covid-19.
Cal-Washington has been postponed due to Covid-19; Pac-12 opening slate to only be five games.
Would Jim Harbaugh be welcomed back in the NFL?
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852