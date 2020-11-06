UGASports - The Daily Recap: Accounting for Florida's Kyree Campbell

Here is the Nov. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Opposition research

Anthony Dasher spoke with GatorsTerritory.com’s Zach Abolverdi, who discussed the state of Florida’s defense following last week’s win over Missouri. Abolverdi said that defensive tackle Kyree Campbell’s debut against the Tigers makes this an improved group.

“Florida’s defense is in a much better place after the return of two-year starting defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, who made his season debut against the Tigers,” Abolverdi said. “He’s an alpha dog and centerpiece of that D-line, which is the strength of the unit with Zachary Carter, Khris Bogle, Brenton Cox Jr., T.J. Slaton, and Jeremiah Moon. The Gators are suspect in their secondary and had three starters out against Mizzou, although the backups held Connor Bazelak to just 89 yards passing through three quarters.”

Webb vs. Pitts

Georgia cornerback Mark Webb is very familiar with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Both players are from Pennsylvania and trained together for a lengthy period of their childhoods.

“I remember when (Pitts) couldn’t catch a soul,” Webb joked. “Now, he’s catching every pass that comes to him. It’s crazy just to see him blossom to the level he is now.”

Of course, Pitts has since become a candidate for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s best tight end. Webb said Georgia will have its hands full against him on Saturday.

“When you got a guy like Kyle, you can put him anywhere. He’s making plays from all over the field,” Webb said. “You just don’t know when he’s going to attack—and attack from. That can make it hard on a defense.”

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins break down the week of SEC games. The marquee game of the week is Georgia vs. Florida. The guys also address Tennessee versus Arkansas, Texas A&M at South Carolina, and Vanderbilt against Mississippi State. They offer their game picks and bold predictions for the week.