Describe the confidence level of Florida right now after the strong second half against Missouri?



Abolverdi: “Confidence is at an all-time high with the Gators following that performance. During a stretch in the second and third quarter, they scored 28 straight and forced four consecutive three-and-outs. Kyle Trask & Co. have shown they can put up points, but the defense gave up a 100 points through the first three games. Todd Grantham’s unit responded Saturday by pitching a shutout for three quarters and the team overall played better as the game went on for the first time this season.”

Defensively, where are the Gators right now? What do you consider the strengths and where are they still vulnerable?



Abolverdi: “Florida’s defense is in a much better place after the return of two-year starting defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, who made his season debut against the Tigers. He’s an alpha dog and center piece of that D-line, which is the strength of the unit with Zachary Carter, Khris Bogle, Brenton Cox Jr., T.J. Slaton and Jeremiah Moon. The Gators are suspect in their secondary and had three starters out against Mizzou, although the backups held Connor Bazelak to just 89 yards passing through three quarters.”

What’s been the most surprising aspect of Florida’s play this season?



Abolverdi: “The development of Kadarius Toney, who was previously used as a gadget player on screens, jet sweeps and direct snaps. He has developed into an every-down receiver and helped lessen the blow of losing four senior wideouts to the NFL. After playing just seven games in 2019 with a shoulder injury, he returned for his senior season and has already doubled his reception total from a year ago (10). He is the team’s leading receiver with 22 catches for 297 yards and six touchdowns.”

Offensively, it obviously starts with Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts is the best tight end in the country. Just what makes this combo so dangerous and is there anything Georgia can do to keep this duo in check?



Abolverdi: “The lack of spring and a truncated offseason did nothing to disrupt the Kyle-to-Kyle connection. They came out on fire in the opener, with Trask tossing six touchdowns and Pitts catching four of them. Trask’s anticipation and the awareness of Pitts make them so difficult to cover. Trask will often throw to him before he even comes out of his break, and Pitts does a great job of locating the ball before defenders turn their heads around. UGA’s best bet is to bracket him with double coverage and get pressure on Trask.”

What’s your take on the game? Florida is a team with a lot of momentum as opposed to Georgia with its injuries and questions at QB?



Abolverdi: “That’s it right there. I’m tempted to pick the Bulldogs, but I think their three injured starters on defense and Florida’s distinct advantage at quarterback will decide this game. The Gators played UGA close in 2019, but Jake Fromm is the reason they’ve lost three straight in this rivalry. He proved to be the difference in the last two games, outplaying both Trask and Feleipe Franks. With Stetson Bennett now behind center, however, Georgia hasn’t been this weak at QB since Faton Bauta was starting. I expect Trask to lead UF to a close win.