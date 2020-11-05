UGASports - Around The League podcast with Donnan, Dayne & Doc

Around The League podcast with Donnan, Dayne & Doc
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins break down the week of SEC games. The marquee game of the week is Georgia vs. Florida. The guys also address Tennessee versus Arkansas, Texas A&M at South Carolina, and Vanderbilt against Mississippi State. They offer their game picks and bold predictions for the week.
