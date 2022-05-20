The Daily Recap: A top Philadelphia prospect has ties to Georgia

Here is the May 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Agard’s connections to Georgia

Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Omillio Agard (St. Joseph’s/Philadelphia) is very familiar with the state of Georgia. He is a frequent visitor with family ties in the Peach State, which happens to be working in the Bulldogs’ favor.

“I have family in Georgia and I have a lot of roots in Atlanta and Athens so it is great. I am always down there training or something so it’s great," Agard said. “I go down there at least five times a year. I go down and train and also see family. My uncle lives down there.”

Agard plans to visit Georgia and other SEC programs at the beginning of June. He said Alabama has also been recruiting him hard. The No. 2 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, Agard said he has developed good relationships with both head coach Kirby Smart and secondary coach Fran Brown.

Braswell discusses love for Georgia

Running back Dontavius Braswell (Washington County/Sandersville, Ga.) discussed his connections to Georgia and how he grew up a fan of the program. Although the Bulldogs have yet to offer, Braswell said the Georgia coaches have told him they like his speed for a bigger back. He plans to commit later this summer.

"My family’s been wanting me to go to Georgia," Braswell said. "I’ve been loving Georgia since I was a little kid. They’re probably one of my dream schools."

Jackson prepares return trip to Georgia

Quarterback KJ Jackson (St. James/Montgomery, Ala.) will return to Georgia on an unofficial visit in June. Jackson visited Georgia’s campus earlier this month and noted he had a great time with the coaching staff.

Rivals subscribers discuss Saban-Fisher feud

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher launched some verbal grenades at each other this week in reference to recruiting and NIL rules. Saban said Texas A&M bought each of the players in this year’s class. Fisher then said Saban thinks he’s God.

Anthony Dasher compiled some of the best comments from Rivals subscribers on what has seemingly become a severed relationship.

Baseball: Disappointing start to final series

Georgia dropped the first game of its series against Missouri 11-3 on Thursday. Head coach Scott Stricklin voiced his displeasure at how the Bulldogs have started its final regular season series.

"It was a very disappointing night, we struck out 16 times and only had one walk," Stricklin said. "I think we walked them seven times and hit four batters. We had bad approaches at the plate, and when you lose your starting pitcher in the second inning, and you have to go to the bullpen so quick and you're behind, it makes it very difficult.

"We had to try and hang in there, and our approach at the plate didn't allow us to stay in the game. We have to have a tougher mentality especially when you're playing on your home field. I expect to see a pretty angry team tomorrow, a focused team with a chip on their shoulder."

Nakobe Dean’s résumé