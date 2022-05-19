COLUMBUS, Ga. - Washington County may not come to the forefront of the mind when you ask college coaches about the Peach State.

Sandersville, the home of 2023 running back DJ Braswell, is a community of 5,468 people tucked right in the heart of middle Georgia. It's not quite a football hotbed the likes of Atlanta, Macon, or Savannah.

But the Georgia Bulldogs staff knows all about Washington County.

Kirby Smart, a South Georgia native, has been there many times. Washington County produced the Edwards brothers, Robert and Terrence, who starred for the Bulldogs. Robert Edwards now coaches at Washington County High School.

All those ties have the Bulldogs standing out for Braswell.