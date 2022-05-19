Disappointing start to final series

The 25th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs dropped game one to the Missouri Tigers 11-3 Thursday in front of 2,910 spectators at Foley Field.

"It was a very disappointing night, we struck out 16 times and only had one walk," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "I think we walked them seven times and hit four batters. We had bad approaches at the plate, and when you lose your starting pitcher in the second inning, and you have to go to the bullpen so quick and you're behind, it makes it very difficult.

"We had to try and hang in there, and our approach at the plate didn't allow us to stay in the game. We have to have a tougher mentality especially when you're playing on your home field. I expect to see a pretty angry team tomorrow, a focused team with a chip on their shoulder."

Georgia's (34-19, 14-14 SEC) three runs came on 11 hits, led by a 3-for-4 performance by Parks Harber, Ben Anderson and Cole Tate each recorded two hits, while four Bulldogs notched one hit apiece.

On the mound, Nolan Crisp went 1.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit before leaving the game with a muscle strain according to Stricklin. In relief, freshman Chandler Marsh went 0.2 innings giving up two runs on two hits, Micahel Polks went one inning giving up four runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Will Pearson went 2.2 innings giving up three runs on three hits, Davis Rokose went .1 innings, Max DeJong went one scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts, Coleman Willis closed the game out with two innings of work and a career-high four strikeouts.

Missouri (27-22, 9-19 SEC) pitcher, Spencer Miles (5-5) earned the win. He went seven innings giving up two runs on seven hits with 12 strikeouts. In relief, Austin Cheeley went .two innings giving up one run on three hits, while Christian Wall closed out the game for the Tigers taking care of the final 1.1 innings..

After giving up a leadoff home run in the opening frame, the Bulldogs responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Cole Tate tied the game up with an RBI single, scoring Anderson who reached base on a leadoff double. The Tigers answered in the third, exploding for six runs. After scoring a pair of runs on an RBI single and a bases loaded walk, Luke Mann hit a grand slam to right field – his second deep ball of the game and 17th of the season – to give Missouri a 7-1 lead.

In the fourth inning Georgia cut into the Missouri lead, plating one run on a Conno0r Tate leadoff bomb to deep left center field to make it a 7-2 game. However, the Tigers responded in the fifth inning with a solo blast to left field to take a 8-2 lead. Missouri extended its lead again in the sixth, plating two runs. The Bulldogs plated a run in the eighth to cut the lead to eight, but Missouri would go on to win 11-3.

Georgia will return to action Friday for game two of the Missouri series with first pitch slated for 6:32 p.m. (SECN+).

Foley Field Parking Note For Missouri Series:

Please be advised that a portion of Agriculture Drive leading into the S16 parking lot by the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Stadium will be closed due to tennis-related construction. This portion of Ag Drive also connects to the bottom of the Carlton Street Parking Deck and the back portion of the S14 parking lot. Fans trying to access the Carlton Street Parking Deck and the S14 parking adjacent to Foley Field, please enter from Smith or Rutherford Streets. Fans are encouraged to arrive early. Foley Field gates open 1 hour prior to first pitch.