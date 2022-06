The Daily Recap: A repeat visitor from the West Coast

Here is the June 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Repeat visitor

Class of 2025 running back Jordon Davison (Mater Dei/Santa Ana, Calif.) has Georgia on his mind. The West Coast tailback has visited Athens three times in the past six weeks, indicating his high level of interest in Georgia.

In a time period of historic inflation and rising costs, traveling across the country to check out Georgia as an upcoming sophomore shows just how highly Davison and his family think of the program.

“I hear from Georgia a lot,” Davison said. “They want me a lot. I’ve been there three times now. I visited this past weekend, three weeks ago, and about six weeks ago.”

Davison’s recruitment has a long time to play out. However, it sure appears the Bulldogs will be recruiting Davison heavily throughout.

Jamaal Jarrett names his top three