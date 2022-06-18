Peyton Woodring commits to Georgia over Alabama

Woodring is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. Woodring picked Georgia over Alabama, Florida State, and other programs who had begun to show interest. He picked up an offer from the Crimson tide four days ago and it appeared he would play for Alabama. Woodring camped at UGA recently and impressed the staff enough to earn this offer.

Woodring is the Kohls No. 3 ranked kicker in the country in the Class of 2023. Woodring went 14 of 19 on field-goal attempts during his junior season, with a long of 56 yards. Woodring received All-American notoriety from several different publications.

Woodring is the first specialist to commit to Georgia in the current recruiting cycle.