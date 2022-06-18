Tavoy Feagin isn’t your typical rising junior. The cornerback from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, has already amassed 51 offers. Feagin does plan to narrow the list down to ten on Sunday and he gave away one of his schools prior to the announcement.

“Georgia made the list,” Feagin said.

Before heading to Atlanta for the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge, Feagin decided to visit Athens and stayed for several hours.

“I went there Thursday and talked to the whole coaching staff,” Feagin said. “Coach [Kirby] Smart is probably the best head coach that I’ve talked to. I really have a good connection with him and Coach Fran [Brown]. I really like Coach Fran. I got to work out with him today and he is just a great guy to be around. The facilities were amazing, and the atmosphere was amazing, so I just really like Georgia.”