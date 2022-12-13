The Daily Recap: A potential 'early jump' at running back
Early enrollees who benefit
Jed May took a look at five commits who stand to benefit by enrolling early at Georgia. Among those is running back Roderick Robinson II, who could see an opening in the backfield if two of Georgia's top four running backs don't return in 2023.
"Kenny McIntosh will be gone for Georgia next season. Kendall Milton will likely return, although that's not a certainty," May wrote. "The known returners are Branson Robinson and Daijun Edwards, with Andrew Paul still working his way back from a torn ACL. The early arrival in Athens will allow Robinson to get acclimated to the Georgia system and earn an opportunity for reps next fall. If nothing else, Robinson will be able to get an early jump on the pass protection skills that are so vital in a back's ability to see the field at Georgia."
In addition, Anthony Dasher compiled the a list of nine commits who plan to enroll early at the present time.
Among those players is defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett.
"Could Georgia have its next Jordan Davis? Davis was dominant up the middle for the Bulldogs’ run to the national championship," Dasher wrote. "While he didn’t post incredible statistics, he drew double teams and was so disruptive so often that he turned into a first-round NFL Draft pick. Jarrett has those capabilities. For someone so massive - and so wide at the shoulders - he can make himself skinny to get in the backfield, he can bull rush, and almost no one has the power to slow him down. He’s a gap-shooter at that size."
Faulkner to join Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is expected to hire Georgia offensive analyst Buster Faulkner to be its new offensive coordinator, according to FootballScoop.com.
Faulkner has been with the Bulldogs for three seasons. He's credited for playing a major role in implementing Todd Monken's offense at Georgia.
Blayne Gilmer dropped some vital information surrounding two local recruits committed elsewhere. Since this is on the Dawgvent, you must be a subscriber to check it out.
May profiled linebacker CJ Allen, who is set to enroll early in January.
Dasher wrote about the potential interest in Georgia from receiver Rara Thomas, who is transferring from Mississippi State.
