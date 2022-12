The hour is almost at hand for many members of Georgia's 2023 class.

Seventeen of Georgia's 2023 commits will be signing next week and enrolling early in Athens. A handful of those will even be participating in Georgia's practices in the leadup to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Early enrollment is always a big benefit to incoming freshmen. UGASports takes a look at five Bulldogs who could be helped the most by getting on campus early.