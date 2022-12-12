Georgia Tech is expected to hire Georgia offensive analyst Buster Faulkner as its new offensive coordinator per a report from FootballScoop.com.

Faulkner just wrapped up his third year as an offensive analyst at Georgia, where he worked with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and is credited for the job he did with Bulldog quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett.

Prior to coming to Georgia, Faulkner served as the offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State.

The Parkview High graduate, who played his college football at Valdosta State, earned $255,000 with the Bulldogs this past season.