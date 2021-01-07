UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'A dream come true' for Josh Brooks

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's win in the Peach Bowl and look ahead to upcoming roster management decisions.

As Dayne Young reported, linebacker Nakobe Dean is recovering from a surgical procedure on his right shoulder. Although he will miss spring practice, Dean is expected to be ready for the 2021 regular season.

“First, I want to thank President (Jere) Morehead for giving me this incredible opportunity,” Brooks said in a statement. “This is a dream come true, and I am excited to get started. To everyone who supports and represents Georgia athletics—from our student-athletes, donors, and fans to our coaches, staff, and administrators—you are the heart and soul of the Bulldog Nation, and I am honored to lead an organization that means so much to all of us. As athletic director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our student-athletes.”

Josh Brooks was named Georgia’s new athletics director Wednesday afternoon . Brooks, who was serving in this role on an interim basis, replaced Greg McGarity , who retired at the end of December.

Jan. 7

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell announced he will bypass his senior season in favor of the NFL draft. He is the fourth underclassman on Georgia’s roster to do so.

The Bulldogs are still waiting for running back Zamir White and defensive tackle Jordan Davis to reach decisions on their futures.

NFL Dawgs recap

Dave McMahon broke down how former Georgia players did this year in the NFL. In 2020, linebacker Roquan Smith posted the third most tackles (139) in a single season for any former Georgia defender who has ever played in the NFL. Only Mo Lewis has posted more tackles in a season than Smith and did so twice. With the Jets, Lewis recorded 145 tackles in 1992 and 158 in 1993.

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood took a look back at the snap counts in Georgia’s win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. In the run game, Kenny McIntosh received a lot of snaps at 29, which made up 43 percent of the total count. He trailed only White, who had 32 snaps (47 percent).

Walker’s recruitment ‘winding down’

Class of 2022 outside linebacker Jalon Walker is down to six schools in his recruitment—Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State—said is recruitment is “winding down and it can be sooner or later” when it comes to a commitment.

Walker spoke with Adam Friedman about where things stand with Georgia.

“Georgia's defense has a lot of potential," Walker said. "They had a great linebacker corps this year with Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean. They had a great year. I think most of them made the Butkus Award finalist list this year, which is a great achievement to be a finalist overall in this college football. They have great defense with a great defensive line and a great package with how they run everything. Coach Smart is a defensive coach and having a defensive head coach really helps a lot with coaching and with the players because they see where you're coming from if you're having problems.

“The last time I was in Athens was maybe four weeks ago," he said. "I took my trip to Athens before the ACC Championship Game. It was very beautiful. It wasn't my first time. My first time was as a fan for the Coastal Carolina game when my dad was coaching there and they played Georgia in 2011, I think.

“I saw that they are building a lot of facilities and they explained to me on the phone after my visit that they're going to be built about time I'd get there if I become a member of the University of Georgia," Walker said. "I got the chance to meet a couple players like Channing (Tindall), he's a linebacker there. I met most of their linebacker corps and got the chance to spend time with them to feel out the atmosphere. We talk every now and then. I got the chance to feel welcomed by them.”

Outside the Vent

LSU hired two assistants from the Carolina Panthers’ staff.

Trevor Lawrence made it official by declaring for the NFL draft.

The five biggest moments in Devonta Smith’s Heisman Trophy winning season.

