UGASports - Tyson Campbell to forgo senior year

Cornerback Eric Stokes announced his intentions prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while linebacker Azeez Ojulari and center Trey Hill both did the same a few days ago.

Junior cornerback Tyson Campbell became the fourth Georgia underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft, announcing his intentions on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Campbell started all 10 games for the Bulldogs at cornerback, making 29 tackles and five pass breakups, which tied for the team lead.

Last week, Pro Football Focus included Campbell in its updated mock draft, with the Florida native going to Jacksonville with the No. 21 overall projection.

In his three years at Georgia, Campbell started 30 of the 38 games he played. His lone interception came earlier this year at South Carolina.

Along with Stokes and the graduation of senior Richard LeCounte, Campbell’s decision means the Bulldogs will have to replace three of their four starters from this year’s squad.

Georgia is still waiting for word from nose guard Jordan Davis and running back Zamir White on their respective decisions.

On Tuesday, quarterback JT Daniels, running back James Cook and senior defensive tackle each announced they would return for another year.