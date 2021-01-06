UGASports - Nakobe Dean to miss time after shoulder surgery

Inside linebacker Nakobe Dean is recovering from surgery on his right shoulder to repair a labrum injury, sources tell UGASports.com.

Dean is expected to miss spring football, but is not in jeopardy of missing summer workouts or beyond.

Though injured, Dean played in all but one snap of the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

Dean finished the 2020 season with 71 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He will be a literal and figurative centerpiece of Georgia's 2021 defense.