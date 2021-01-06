It’s almost time for the 2022 class to take center stage and one of the most coveted players in that class is Jalon Walker. The Rivals100 linebacker out of Salisbury, N.C. has a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio State and a commitment could be on the horizon.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Alabama- “The program as a whole right now is great," Walker said. "What they're doing right now and the depth of players of talent they have, even the third string player, they're still very talented. I still have contact with coach Kelly and we keep in contact every other week. I'm always congratulating them on their success this season. “Their linebackers are very aggressive," he said. "They're built very well with their size and athleticism. They're big but some people can be big and slow but those guys, they're big and fast.”

Auburn- “I still keep in contact with coach T-Will," said Walker. "He's updating me on their whole staff process and getting a chance for me to meet the new head coach sooner or later. “Coach Harsin and I had a Zoom call way before before I released my top six," he said. "He seems like a great guy, a stand up guy that keeps it very real with you and always puts a spotlight the values of their program.”

Clemson- “Everybody's had their rough seasons and great seasons but this whole season, this COVID year is very difficult for everybody," Walker said. "That's not an excuse for how everybody should play but they had a great season with what they had. With their season being how it was with the players that were available, they still played very well to me and to my family. “They fought adversity through the season with injuries, COVID, losing a regular season game, and the tough game they played against Ohio State," he said. "They're still keeping strong and still keeping to their morals and values of always going out to be the best for next season.”

Georgia- “Georgia's defense has a lot of potential," said Walker. "They had a great linebacker corps this year with Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean. They had a great year. I think most of them made the Butkus Award finalist list this year, which is a great achievement to be a finalist overall in this college football. They have great defense with a great defensive line and a great package with how they run everything. Coach Smart is a defensive coach and having a defensive head coach really helps a lot with coaching and with the players because they see where you're coming from if you're having problems. “The last time I was in Athens was maybe four weeks ago," he said. "I took my trip to Athens before the ACC Championship Game. It was very beautiful. It wasn't my first time. My first time was as a fan for the Coastal Carolina game when my dad was coaching there and they played Georgia in 2011, I think. “I saw that they are building a lot of facilities and they explained to me on the phone after my visit that they're going to be built about time I'd get there if I become a member of the University of Georgia," Walker said. "I got the chance to meet a couple players like Channing (Tindall), he's a linebacker there. I met most of their linebacker corps and got the chance to spend time with them to feel out the atmosphere. We talk every now and then. I got the chance to feel welcomed by them.”

North Carolina- “There's been two years of the hashtag 'Mack is back' and coach Brown is doing great turning this program around to be a winning program from three wins to eight wins this season," Walker said. "He's doing a great job leading this program back to where it was before he left. I'm very impressed by his recruiting efforts and very impressed by the players' efforts against a SEC team and competing against them. “All of us, coach Thigpen and coach Bateman have a great relationship," he said. "They were my first offer and we met that summer going into my sophomore year. We've built a great relationship starting with the camp I went to and they explained how they run their business and what their morals are. Throughout this whole process they've been with me this whole time. “The players there are telling me how they work hard and working to do better," said Walker. "They're trying to make the program wholesome and get it back where it was before coach Brown left. “They see me as a Chazz Surratt type of player," he said. "They want me to be that versatile player that can play in the box and move outside as well because of my speed and being able to play in space.”

Ohio State- “Them prioritizing me means a lot and it's truly a blessing," Walker said. "Coach Washington has been with me for a long time. I think Ohio State was my first big Big Ten offer before my recruitment blew up. He's been with me the whole time. Getting to meet him, his assistants, his coaching staff, and his family is like meeting a new family or trying to expand my family with his. He's a great coach and a great person overall. "I haven't visited there yet," he said. "I'm hoping that I get chances to go visit everywhere before my commitment but I've been on many Zooms and FaceTimes with them where they've shown me everything they have to offer.”

On his upcoming plans- “I don't have any Zooms or phone calls scheduled at this point because everybody's taking their time with their offseason, but I do have a conversations with these coaches day in and day out through encouraging texts with their staff and others and seeing if I'm available for a call," said Walker. "I’ve been to North Carolina, Clemson, and Georgia. I haven't been to Alabama as a recruit, but I've been as a fan way back. I haven't been to Auburn or Ohio State either. “I don't really have an idea when I'll commit, but I know my recruitment is winding down and it can be sooner or later," he said. "It just depends on how I feel and how my family feels about the situation. I think I'm going to just feel that feeling.”

