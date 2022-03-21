The Daily Recap: 'A combination' of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt

Here is the March 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Hype for Logue builds

Georgia has a big void to fill on the defensive line with Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt leaving for the NFL. But if anybody can help replace that kind of talent, center Sedrick Van Pran said it will come from Zion Logue.

Logue will enter his fourth season with the Georgia program and should see his snaps increase considerably. Based on what he’s seen at practice, Van Pran thinks Logue could pick up where Davis and Wyatt left off.

"I think Zion is a version of like, a combination of JD and Devonte," Van Pran said. "He’s in between both of them. He’s fast, he’s strong. He can catch you off guard with his quickness, but he’s also very powerful in the run game. I think he’s a mixture of both."

Although head coach Kirby Smart didn’t want to compare Logue to another player, he did say he brings some needed intangible qualities to the table.

"I think what's good about Zion is he's a great leader, a great kid. He is the perfect example of a guy that has matured and he's grown," Smart said. "He used to have academic problems freshman year, wouldn't go to this, wouldn't—and now for the last year he's not on lists, he handles his weight, he practices really hard, he's hit a strength, a little bit extra strength in the weight room that's going to help make him a better player. We got high expectations for him."

Previewing Cook

