The Daily Recap: 'A combination' of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt

Hype for Logue builds
Georgia has a big void to fill on the defensive line with Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt leaving for the NFL. But if anybody can help replace that kind of talent, center Sedrick Van Pran said it will come from Zion Logue.
Logue will enter his fourth season with the Georgia program and should see his snaps increase considerably. Based on what he’s seen at practice, Van Pran thinks Logue could pick up where Davis and Wyatt left off.
"I think Zion is a version of like, a combination of JD and Devonte," Van Pran said. "He’s in between both of them. He’s fast, he’s strong. He can catch you off guard with his quickness, but he’s also very powerful in the run game. I think he’s a mixture of both."
Although head coach Kirby Smart didn’t want to compare Logue to another player, he did say he brings some needed intangible qualities to the table.
"I think what's good about Zion is he's a great leader, a great kid. He is the perfect example of a guy that has matured and he's grown," Smart said. "He used to have academic problems freshman year, wouldn't go to this, wouldn't—and now for the last year he's not on lists, he handles his weight, he practices really hard, he's hit a strength, a little bit extra strength in the weight room that's going to help make him a better player. We got high expectations for him."
Previewing Cook
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young recapped James Cook's career at UGA and examined the skill set he brings to the NFL for teams that could draft him.
Making the case
In a Rivals national story, Jed May made the case for why five-star receiver Carnell Tate (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) could ultimately pick Georgia as his college destination.
“Georgia’s struggles attracting top receiver talent are well-documented,” May wrote. “The hire of Bryan McClendon, however, has impressed many of the nation’s top pass-catchers, Tate included. Georgia has also recruited IMG Academy very well in recent years.
“The Bulldogs have done enough to this point to make Tate’s top five after being left out of his top 10 last June. A potential official visit will be critical to move them further up the list.”
Calhoun impressed by Searels
Five-star offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun (Centennial/Roswell, Ga.) said a recent conversation with offensive line coach Stacy Searels has helped cement the Bulldogs among his top contenders for the time being. May wrote that Georgia and Alabama figure to be the two of the prominent teams going after Calhoun in the 2024 recruiting class.
Baseball: Bulldogs drop finale against Mississippi State
After winning the first two games over the weekend, Georgia dropped a 20-3 decision against Mississippi State on Sunday. Down 3-1, Mississippi State scored 19 unanswered runs, with Georgia’s bullpen giving up 17 of them.
“We’ve got guys who need to step up and get better, and that’s what we talked about (after the game),” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “If they’re here and they’re on this roster, they’re expected to do their jobs. We’ve got to get better, and we’ve got to get guys to get outs, and we didn’t do a very good job today.”
