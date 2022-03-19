With Davis and Wyatt gone, Zion Logue steps into spotlight

"I think Zion is a version of like, a combination of JD and Devonte," Smith said. "He’s in between both of them. He’s fast, he’s strong. He can catch you off guard with his quickness, but he’s also very powerful in the run game. I think he’s a mixture of both."

With all the production departing from Georgia's defensive front, Logue now has his opportunity to step into the spotlight for the Bulldogs.

If that team is Georgia , the answer may well be employing a player who is a combination of the two. That's the way senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith described redshirt junior defensive lineman Zion Logue .

Logue featured as one of the top reserves along the defensive line in 2021. He played in all 15 games, registering 11 tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is trying to avoid comparisons when it comes to Logue. After all, it's not easy for anyone to step into the shoes of three likely first-round picks.

However, Smart did note that Logue has come a long way since he arrived in Athens.

"I think what's good about Zion is he's a great leader, a great kid. He is the perfect example of a guy that has matured and he's grown," Smart said. "He used to have academic problems freshman year, wouldn't go to this, wouldn't—and now for the last year he's not on lists, he handles his weight, he practices really hard, he's hit a strength, a little bit extra strength in the weight room that's going to help make him a better player. We got high expectations for him."

Logue referred to himself as "all over the place" and "trying to be somebody else" early in his college career. He felt he had to find himself before he truly broke through.

Part of that epiphany came after Georgia's Sugar Bowl win over Baylor following the 2019 season. As a freshman, Logue saw how older players such as Davis and Wyatt began to step up.

"I saw that and thought I’ve got to do it for myself," Logue said. "I want to leave an impact on this team and this university, so I had to step up."

Logue finished 2020 strong, appearing in each of the season's final five games. That led to his role as a key rotational piece on last season's national championship team.

Logue will also have to fill the leadership void left behind by the departing Bulldogs. He said he's tried to implement that more in his game already this spring.

The stars from that title squad know the potential Logue possesses. At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month in Indianapolis, Davis, Wyatt, and Travon Walker all mentioned Logue as a name to keep an eye on in 2022.

Smith, one of the players who returned from the 2021 squad, agrees.

"Zion, man, he’s a great guy. I love the way he works," Smith said. "Zion is going to be there, and he’s going to have an opportunity to show himself this spring and this fall. I can’t wait for y’all to see."







