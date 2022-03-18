Making the Case: Five-star WR Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate is talented enough to make a push for the No. 1 receiver spot in the 2023 class. Originally from the Chicago area, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has great size and length, deceptive speed down the field and the ability to high-point the football and make nearly-impossible catches look easy. And now the five-star receiver has narrowed his list to five: Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee. In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network make an argument for a particular school and then National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney issues his verdict as to where he sees Tate ending up.

ALABAMA

Tate included Alabama in his top five, but has yet to visit the Crimson Tide. Tate is expected to make a trip to Tuscaloosa this spring. He has a strong connection with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiiggins, and area recruiter Robert Gillespie. There is an abundance of reasons for Tate's high interest in Alabama with the main factor as the development on-and-off-the-field. Alabama will have a strong chance to make a big move with Tate after he takes his first trip with the Tide. - Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

*****

GEORGIA

Georgia’s struggles attracting top receiver talent are well-documented. The hire of Bryan McClendon, however, has impressed many of the nation’s top pass-catchers, Tate included. Georgia has also recruited IMG Academy very well in recent years. The Bulldogs have done enough to this point to make Tate’s top five after being left out of his top 10 last June. A potential official visit will be critical to move them further up the list. - Jed May, UGASports.com

*****

NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame needs playmakers like Tate to transition from playoff contender to national championship contender. As a frequent visitor to South Bend, Tate should be well aware of his opportunity to play early and often for the Irish. The Chicago-area ties for Tate and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees should work in Notre Dame's favor, but can the Irish sell him on an explosive offense in the making? That's the biggest perception Notre Dame has to overcome. Rees and new wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey can help with that. If Notre Dame can get a commitment from five-star quarterback Dante Moore, maybe that's the move that puts the Irish over the top in Tate's recruitment. - Tyler James, InsideNDSports.com

*****

OHIO STATE

In what has been a longtime battle between Ohio State and Notre Dame for the five-star receiver, I’ve had the Buckeyes for months, and I’m sticking with that pick. Brian Hartline is arguably the best recruiter in the country when it comes to position coaches. During his four-year tenure as a full-time receivers coach at Ohio State, he has only lost out on one recruitment in which he made an all-in push for a priority target. That lone miss was Zachariah Branch. Both Branch and his brother, Zion Branch, were on the verge of committing to the Buckeyes before Lincoln Riley went to USC. I’m not betting against Hartline, his knack for building relationships, his proven track record of development and the talent at receiver and quarterback that would surround Tate in a Ryan Day system. - Zack Carpenter, ScarletandGrayReport.com

*****

TENNESSEE

Tennessee has been in solid position for Tate for several months as he has visited Knoxville multiple times. When Kodi Burns left, many wondered if the chances would go down but Tate likes new receivers coach Kelsey Pope and has gotten tight with Vol QB target Nico Iamaleava. Tate is coming back to town the weekend of April 9 with the latter also coming back to town. They have spoken to each other about teaming up and if that’s to happen it’s most likely in orange. - Austin Price, VolQuest.com

*****

THE VERDICT