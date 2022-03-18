The top offensive lineman in the nation took a very important visit to Athens on March 17.

Daniel Calhoun is one of Georgia's most-coveted targets in the 2024 class. The Bulldogs are also one of his top contenders. The departure of former offensive line coach Matt Luke, however, brought that status at least partly into question.

Calhoun met new offensive line coach Stacy Searels for the first time on his most recent trip to Georgia. That served to re-affirm Georgia's place near the top of Calhoun's recruitment.