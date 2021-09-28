The Daily Recap: A big reason UGA RBs are sharing so many carries
Here is the Sept. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Run game distribution
Georgia has opted to rotate its deep stable of running backs in the early going of the season. This has led to some questioning whether Georgia's distribution of carries might be hampering the flow or rhythm of the backfield.
None of the top four running backs have accumulated 40 carries yet, with Zamir White totaling the most with 37. Kendall Milton is second with 24, James Cook is third with 22 and Kenny McIntosh is fourth with 19.
While the big breakaway runs haven’t occurred, Smart explained there is a greater strategy at play. By mixing the running back group up, he’s looking to keep this backs healthy for the latter part of the season.
“I think it's important to stay healthy, stay fresh, use the hot hand—whoever that hot hand may be,” Smart said. “Those guys are all contributing factors on special teams. Each one of them is a really good special teams player in his own right, has a role, and those snaps are really valuable for us. Unless there's a hot hand to the point where a guy is outrushing, making more people miss where there's a considerable difference, we're going to use those guys.
“That's part of the recruitment. You're not getting 20-25 carries, because we're able to share the load. I think that helps us from a turnover standpoint, a stamina standpoint, a health standpoint, a morale standpoint. By all means, if we have a back out there that's making everybody miss, he'll be in the game, but at the end of the day, it's really for us about 'can you rush the ball efficiently? What do you do best? What is your skill set best suited to do to make us successful?'"
They’re back
Tight end Darnell Washington (toe) and defensive back Tykee Smith (toe) returned to practice Monday and are expected to play against Arkansas.
“Darnell and Tykee are back,” Smart said. “We didn’t take them on the 70 (travel roster against Vanderbilt) for the main purpose of having them workout. So, they got a good workout on Friday, they got a good workout on Saturday here without them being there.”
Washington’s addition gives Georgia an added pass catcher and a run-blocking presence on the line of scrimmage. With Brock Bowers off to his hot start, having him and Washington together at the same time will be a welcome sight for the Bulldogs.
Rece Davis talks Dawgs
ESPN's Rece Davis joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young for an exclusive UGASports.com appearance to talk about College GameDay's upcoming visit to Athens for the Georgia-Arkansas game. Davis analyzed the first month of the college football season and where Georgia stands is in the hierarchy. He also shared his love for Larry Munson and did an impression of the former UGA broadcaster.
How UGA sells the scout team in recruiting
Not often can a coach pitch the scout team as a positive to a recruit. But when you amass the kind of talen Georgia has, you can explain how young players can improve fast when going against elite competition at each practice.
That became true for both quarterback JT Daniels and receiver Ladd McConkey. Last year, Daniels asked to work with the scout team before he was cleared for game action so he could get some reps against top-tier competition.
McConkey spent the 2020 season on the scout team facing the likes of Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel. After a four-catch, 62-yard performance that resulted in two total touchdowns against Vanderbilt, it’s apparent the year on the scout team was worth it.
"It felt like some stuff’s paying off,” McConkey said.
Burden talks top three
Receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) narrowed his recruiting list to three schools and told Clint Cosgrove that he has cut off contact with all other programs. The three programs to make his final list are Georgia, Alabama and Missouri.
Burden discussed what stands out about each of the three finalists.
Thomas to visit Georgia
Georgia is loaded at tight end at the present time. That isn’t stopping the program from trying to add more talent to the room. Although he’s committed to Florida State, class of 2024 tight end Landen Thomas (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.) will take a trip to Athens to catch the Georgia-Arkansas game this Saturday.
