The Daily Recap: A big reason UGA RBs are sharing so many carries

Here is the Sept. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Run game distribution

Georgia has opted to rotate its deep stable of running backs in the early going of the season. This has led to some questioning whether Georgia's distribution of carries might be hampering the flow or rhythm of the backfield.

None of the top four running backs have accumulated 40 carries yet, with Zamir White totaling the most with 37. Kendall Milton is second with 24, James Cook is third with 22 and Kenny McIntosh is fourth with 19.

While the big breakaway runs haven’t occurred, Smart explained there is a greater strategy at play. By mixing the running back group up, he’s looking to keep this backs healthy for the latter part of the season.

“I think it's important to stay healthy, stay fresh, use the hot hand—whoever that hot hand may be,” Smart said. “Those guys are all contributing factors on special teams. Each one of them is a really good special teams player in his own right, has a role, and those snaps are really valuable for us. Unless there's a hot hand to the point where a guy is outrushing, making more people miss where there's a considerable difference, we're going to use those guys.

“That's part of the recruitment. You're not getting 20-25 carries, because we're able to share the load. I think that helps us from a turnover standpoint, a stamina standpoint, a health standpoint, a morale standpoint. By all means, if we have a back out there that's making everybody miss, he'll be in the game, but at the end of the day, it's really for us about 'can you rush the ball efficiently? What do you do best? What is your skill set best suited to do to make us successful?'"