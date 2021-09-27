Monday News and Notes

“This year, we’re close-knit. We’ve done a lot of connection things, which was one of our big key factors for the offseason—building connections. This year, we’re clicking,” McClendon said. “It’s just knowing little things about people that you might ordinarily not know. Just knowing what makes somebody tick, and what makes them come out here and want to do this every day. Because it’s not easy.”

While it may sound simple, McClendon said getting to spend the extra time with teammates, not just in their particular position group, helped the entire team bond and also set into motion the locker room vibe that now permeates everything.

"We’re not getting comfortable. There’s no complacency going on. Me, and we as a team, feel like we have done nothing so far. We feel we’ve barely scratched the surface. We’re going to keep working and not be complacent. That’s the biggest thing for us,” Dean said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a bit different, but it’s glaring now. Nobody has taken a breath now. It’s not like 'whew,' you know what I’m saying? We straight up want to work.”

… ESPN College Game Day will be broadcast from Myers Quad on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. At 11 a.m., it will move to Sanford Stadium. GameDay hosts Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit are the announcers for the contest which will be televised on ESPN.

… Brock Bowers is the SEC Freshman of the Week. Bowers caught four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 12-yard touchdown run. He is the first Bulldog to score three touchdowns in a game since Sony Michel against Kentucky in 2017. Bowers leads Georgia with 18 receptions for 272 yards and in touchdowns with five.

… The SEC announced that kickoff for next week’s game at Auburn will be decided after Saturday’s contest, pending Georgia’s game Saturday against Arkansas and Alabama’s game with visiting Ole Miss. The Auburn game will either be played at noon ET on ESPN, or 3:30 ET on CBS.

… Smart on Broderick Jones' work at left tackle: “Broderick’s been playing a good bit. He’s played left and right. He’s not playing (just) in situations where we have leads; he’s playing in normal rotation, and he’s done a good job. He continues to improve, work hard. He can’t make focus errors or focus mistakes; he has a couple of those per game. He’s got to get those out of his repertoire, but he continues to get better. He’s a really good athlete, bends well, and has a great upside. We want to see him keep practicing well, getting better, adding depth to our team, trying to create options for us on the offensive line. The better he plays, the more options we have.”

… Smart on differences between Sam Pittman and Matt Luke as offensive line coaches: “I don’t really get into comparisons. Both of those guys are so good in their own right, that it's unfair to try and compare them. They both, number one, are incredible people. They're incredible men. They have a strong belief in family. They are everything that epitomizes what you want in an assistant coach/offensive line coach because they care about the team more than themselves. They sell that to their players, and they're both great recruiters.”

… Smart on Arkansas’ “umbrella” defense: “First off, Barry (Odom) does a very good job. Barry is one of the few people you could say takes what he has and gets what he has to work with really well. He's been different at different places. He has not been the same guy everywhere he’s been. He’s morphed. He’s changed. He’s changed with college football. He’s innovative. He goes and looks and studies what other people are doing. He forces your hand to play left-handed. You can’t do some of the things you want to do. He’s really good at it. Not only that, but he also has some really good players doing it. Make no mistake about it, this is not the Arkansas that we played last year. Those guys up front, he’s got three transfers. Two from Missouri, one from Illinois State, and they play extremely hard. They're extremely physical, and they create an immense amount of problems for the people they play. They'll not be taken lightly by this group, because they're doing an incredible job of creating problems for offenses. Just look at what they’ve done with the two big games everyone knows about (Texas and Texas A&M), but really they’ve done it in every game.”

… Smart on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks: ““He was that way last year. He’s a competitor, loves the game. I love the way the guy plays. He’s multipurpose. He can do so many different things. They do a really good job of using his skillset, and Coach (Kendal) Briles does a great job of making sure the ball can get to him different ways. He's a football player.”

… Smart on the play of the offensive line: "I think we had a run there where we had two really massive, talented tackles, and I think our tackles are good now, but they're probably not first round picks. Those two guys were, and we were really big—Ben was really big, Tate gave us more size, and we lost him. So it was one of those deals where, I think we continue to improve. The guys we've got are buying in. Every team is different. So where we might not be as strong, we might be stronger in other areas. We certainly have good depth. We've got tight ends with different skill sets than we've had in the past, so we've got to try to highlight those.”

… Smart on if he’s concerned about the distribution of carries for the running backs: “"Not at that point. I think it's important to stay healthy, stay fresh, use the hot hand—whoever that hot hand may be. Those guys are all contributing factors on special teams. Each one of them is a really good special teams player in his own right, has a role, and those snaps are really valuable for us. Unless there's a hot hand to the point where a guy is outrushing, making more people miss where there's a considerable difference, we're going to use those guys. That's part of the recruitment. You're not getting 20-25 carries, because we're able to share the load. I think that helps us from a turnover standpoint, a stamina standpoint, a health standpoint, a morale standpoint. By all means, if we have a back out there that's making everybody miss, he'll be in the game, but at the end of the day, it's really for us about 'can you rush the ball efficiently? What do you do best? What is your skill set best suited to do to make us successful?'"

… On the play of Latavius Brini and the potential impact of Tykee Smith: "It depends on how many times he plays and practices. He hasn't had the luxury of practicing or playing. He was practicing with us before, he was rotating with Brini, but neither guy had distanced themselves to the point of being elite or being on top of the position to the point where that person has to play more (because) they were rolling. We'll see how that goes for these guys. Brini's really smart, very experienced, plays multiple positions. He's doing a good job learning his positions. There's some things Brini can do better, and he'll be the first to tell you that. He's working on those to improve."

… Smart once against implores fans to come early: “I would just say the opportunity to show the world Georgia. For me, it’s about recruiting. I know that this is the best university on the planet, and I want everybody else to know it. So, to do that, you need to have an incredible fan base and our (fans) have been awesome this year. I just want that to continue. We’re going to have an opportunity to play early, we’re going to have tons of great prospects here, and we want to show them the hospitality that we expect at every home game.”

… Smart confirmed that backup safety William Poole after missing the first four games due to academic reasons.




