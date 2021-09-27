Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are back

They’re back.

Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Monday that both tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and safety Tykee Smith (foot) are back practicing with their respective position units and expect to play Saturday against Arkansas (Noon, ESPN).

“Darnell and Tykee are back,” Smart said. “We didn’t take them on the 70 (travel roster) for the main purpose of having them workout. So, they got a good workout on Friday, they got a good workout on Saturday here without them being there.”

Smart said the reports he received on both were good.

“They both ran really well,” Smart said. “They’re back in drills, they’re practicing, and doing everything this week full go, so hopefully they’ll be available. I haven’t seen them physically practice yet, but we’re under the expectation they’ll e able to go and play and be able to help us.”

Assuming he does, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound Washington figures to give the Bulldogs quite the trio with wunderkind freshman Brock Bowers, along with veteran John FitzPatrick.

Smith, meanwhile, will continue to compete with Latavious Brini at Star.

“I think the time off can hurt you, especially if you haven’t played in quite a while, so we’ve got to bring those guys back and be smart about it with their reps today, and work them back in,” Smart said.

In other injury news, Smart said that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but “hopes to get him back” as well.

Smart also confirmed our report regarding the left ankle injury to fellow wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered in the team’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt.

Rosemy-Jacksaint missed the second half of last season after fracturing his right ankle against Florida. Through four games, the sophomore has three catches for 31 yards.

“It’s just an ankle, but we don’t know how fast it’s going to turn around,” Smart said. “We’re certainly hopeful to get him back (Saturday).”

Fingers are also crossed on wide receiver Arian Smith, who suffered a knee contusion Week 2 against UAB, which has caused him to miss the past two games.

“He’s been working his way back, and we got very good recovery by not taking him (to Vanderbilt) last week,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful he’s able to go this week.”