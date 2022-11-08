Here is the Nov. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What a difference Carter makes

It’s a tremendous advantage when Georgia has a healthy Jalen Carter available. Injured for much of the year, Carter was finally close to full strength against Tennessee. His presence proved huge, giving the Bulldogs an interior pass rush that helped contribute to the team’s six total sacks—with the big defensive tackle recording one of those himself.

“He certainly was productive in terms of tackles, calls, and fumbles. But I won't even say he was 100 percent healthy. I would say the first time this year he was above 90/95 percent,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He was hurt on the first play of the game against Oregon. He took a tough ankle injury and has not been 100 percent since.”

With Georgia facing three remaining regular season games, Georgia has Carter nearing full strength at the best time.

“He’s been committed to getting back, and he's worked hard. So, I don't know how many snaps he played. He didn't play perfectly,” Smart said. “He needs to get in better shape to be able to play more snaps. But he has taken ownership in working on that. The big thing for him coming into the season is, ‘How good of shape can you be in to play a larger volume of snaps?’ He still has a few things he's got to work on in terms of playing the right way within the plan. But he played well the other day, and we need him to continue that.”

Defense faces another tough test

After facing the nation’s top offense, Georgia is forced to play another high-octane attack in Mississippi State. Mississippi State ranks eighth in the nation at 325.6 passing yards per game.

While Mississippi State airs the ball out, Smart cautioned that its offensive scheme is nothing like Tennessee’s.

"People would probably think they're similar to Tennessee," Smart said. "But they're really not similar to Tennessee. So it's become a third week of facing a different kind of offense in terms of what they do offensively. And very, very few of our calls and schemes carry over from one week to the next when you play this offense. So it's a new challenge for our guys."

Smart said it will also be imperative to not overlook Mississippi State’s threat to run the ball.

"There's more gaps in the run game," Smart said. "They're really gashing people running the ball this year. And I think that's the biggest difference—they're committed to running the ball and being physical upfront. And people have the wrong demeanor when they go to play this team that, ‘Oh, man I'm going to go out here and pass rush and get all these sacks.’ They're not going to let you do that."

Rumors vs. Facts