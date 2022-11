If you're going to come across the country for a gameday visit, you might as well get your money's worth.

Peyton Woodyard certainly did just that over the weekend. The top safety in the 2024 class flew in from California to attend Georgia's home game against No. 1 Tennessee. The visitor saw a dominating on-field performance combined with plenty of quality time with the Georgia staff.

The whirlwind weekend served to further cement Georgia's place among Woodyard's top contenders.