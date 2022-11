Mike Matthews is one of the most talented all-around prospects in the 2024 class.

The five-star prospect is being recruited by the nation's top programs as both a receiver and a defensive back. He flashes both skill sets for Parkview High School, breaking free for long gains on offense and flying around on defense.

Matthews returned to Athens this past Saturday to watch Georgia take down No. 1 Tennessee. The well-rounded effort from the Bulldogs stood out to one of Georgia's top 2024 targets.