As we continue our summer update taking a closer look at Georgia’s returning players, we turn our attention to sophomore running back James Cook. Cook wasn’t asked to do a ton for the Bulldogs as a true freshman, but when he was, he certainly flashed the potential he did as a former five-star at Miami Central High. With Elijah Holyfield gone, Cook figures to play an even larger role for the Bulldogs this fall. It could potentially be a big one. Cook has the ability to be deadly in space, so it won’t be a surprise to see offensive coordinator James Coley come up with different ways to make that happen.

James Cook

Height: 5-11 Weight: 190 Class: Sophomore Note: Is healthy after off-season ankle surgery.

Impact thus far

What they're saying

"I think his understanding of the offense is even better. He's more confident in his ball security. James has improved, and we need James to step up." — Kirby Smart on James Cook

Cook played in 13 of 14 games last year for the Bulldogs, finishing as the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 284 yards on 41 carries. He also caught eight passes for 89 yards and enjoyed his best game against UMass when he accounted for 133 all-purpose yards (76 rush, 23 receiving, 34 kickoff return). Cook also flashed in Georgia’s win against Vanderbilt, gaining 38 second-half yards against the Commodores after rushing for 66 yards in the opener against Austin Peay. He missed the Sugar Bowl against Texas due to his ankle injury.

Strengths

Shifty is a word often used to describe Cook, but he appears to be a lot stronger than he was last year as a freshman. Cook showed up at the team’s recent visit to Camp Sunshine looking much more defined than he was a season ago, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the work he’s put in with strength coach Scott Sinclair. His ability to catch the football is a talent the Bulldogs will look to take advantage of.

What he's working on

Cook continues to work on his all-round game. He still needs to become a better blocker, but other than that, it’s just a matter of becoming as complete a player as he can be. He seems to be on the right track. Cook’s receiving skill continue to improve, which is great news for Coley, who intends for the sophomore to play a big role in the offense for the Bulldogs this fall

Cook is also a candidate to return kicks and punts. (USA Today)

Outlook

Look for Cook to play a myriad of roles for the Bulldogs. Along with his duties at running back, don’t be surprised to see Coley put Cook in motion, or perhaps even as a slot receiver to get him additional touches throughout the course of a game. Cook is one of those athletes who is a threat to score every time he touches the football, so look for Coley to give him plenty of opportunities. The Florida native is also a candidate to return kicks and perhaps even punts.

From earlier