In today’s summer update taking a closer look at Georgia’s returning players, let’s examine the status of sophomore offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. A former five-star recruit, Salyer arrived at Georgia with high expectations and didn't disappoint. Although he didn’t break into the starting lineup for what was and continues to be a stacked offensive line, the former Pace Academy star was ready for backup work in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games. Fall camp is now less than a month away, and although the competition will be tough, there’s no doubt that position coach Sam Pittman has big plans for Salyer, whose versatility allows him to play anywhere along the offensive line.

Jamaree Salyer

Height: 6-4 Weight: 325 Class: Sophomore Note: Salyer can play anywhere on the offensive line for the Bulldogs.

Impact Thus Far

If you were to design the perfect Southeastern Conference offensive guard, Salyer would be the prototype. The only reason he didn’t start as a true freshman for the Bulldogs was the fact Georgia boasted some of its best offensive line depth in years. Nevertheless, Salyer made a quick impact and showed coaches why his future remains extremely bright. Salyer played in all but one game for the Bulldogs last fall, seeing extensive action against South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech. He also played on Georgia’s extra-point and field goal teams.

What They're Saying

"He's making other guys work hard. I didn't know if the guy could be a right tackle. He's gone out at tackle and played well. He's gone out at right guard and played well. He goes to center and blocks Jordan Davis, and you start going, 'Who is that? That's Jamaree!' 'Well, who's the guard?' 'It's Jamaree.' So Jamaree has done some good things. We gave him some looks today with the 1s, and we'll continue to do that if he continues to play well.” — Kirby Smart on Salyer

“You feed off each other. Isaiah (Wilson) was telling me, ‘You compete, man, you make me a better player. I feel the same way. Cade (Mays), Ben (Cleveland), he’s as strong as an ox. You can’t do some of the things that Ben does, but you try. That’s the thing with us, we’re all trying to be as good as the next player.” — Jamaree Salyer

Strengths

Georgia doesn’t release its summer weight-lifting numbers, but word is Salyer is one of the strongest players on the team. That's not all. Salyer’s footwork and hand placement, according to some, is among the best on the entire offensive line. His desire to be great also stands out. Salyer has worked hard the entire summer to perfect his craft, and no doubt plans to make an even bigger impact for the Bulldogs this fall.

What He's Working On

Fundamentals have never been a problem for Salyer, but he’s determined to be even better. From pass pro to run block, Salyer wants to be the total package and ultimately one of the best offensive linemen in the SEC. He’s willing to put in the effort to make that happen.

Jamaree Salyer is one of the more versatile offensive linemen for the Bulldogs. (Radi Nabulsi)

Outlook

It’s not a stretch to say that Salyer would probably already be starting for most teams in college football. The only reason that’s not currently the case at Georgia is due to the proven experience that currently stands in front of him on the depth chart. But make absolutely no mistake. If Salyer was inserted into the current starting lineup, Georgia’s offensive line would not miss a beat. The young man is that good. Salyer is expected to compete with Solomon Kindley for the starting job at left guard, although during the spring worked almost extensively at center, right guard and right tackle. Reporters haven’t noticed him taking reps at left tackle where Andrew Thomas is the unquestioned star, but there’s still doubt that Salyer could step in even there and be more than effective. Salyer is special, and the best is yet to come.

