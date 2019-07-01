Today and until the start of fall camp, we’ll begin taking a look at some of Georgia’s returning players, including what we’re hearing on them, how their summers are going, and more. In today’s segment, we’ll examine senior defensive end David Marshall, whose season came to an early end when he suffered a Lisfranc injury, or middle foot injury, during Georgia’s 41-13 victory over Vanderbilt back on October 6. We hope everyone enjoys.

David Marshall

Height: 6-3 Weight: 274 Class: Senior Status: Potential starter at defensive end.

Impact thus far

Marshall signed with Georgia in February of 2016 and made a quick impact, ultimately starting four of the Bulldogs’ 12 games. He flashed on numerous occasions, finishing with 26 tackles, including 2.5 sacks for losses of 10 yards. As a sophomore in 2017, Marshall started 3 of 14 contests for the SEC Champion Bulldogs, equaling his tackle total from the previous season (26), with his lone sack coming in Georgia’s win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Marshall appeared primed for his best season yet last fall, but got off to a slow start, contributing just six tackles in the Bulldogs’ first six game before having his year kayoed against Vanderbilt.

What they're saying

“I’ve just got to stay in that training room and get myself right. The challenge is to get my ankle back right, the process to get it right. Nobody likes to sit, so getting my ankle right, getting my strength right is all I’m trying to do.” — Marshall on March 26

“That’s in the year past. He’s a good player, so I’m not going to cry over that. We need him this year. I want him to stay healthy.” — Head coach Kirby Smart

Strengths

Good hands, mentality and ability to be a three-down player. Plays with a good motor, and has the potential to be one of the team’s better inside pass rushers.

What he's working on

Getting healthy is obviously Job 1. He’s getting closer, and barring any unforeseen issue will be good to go for the start of fall camp. We actually saw Marshall enjoy his first contact during the spring, although he ultimately didn't take part in the G-Day game, as coaches did not to rush him back to fast. Marshall is listed at 274-275 pounds, which we hear is the exact weight Kirby Smart wants him to be.

David Marshall is one of the defensive linemen Kirby Smart wants to see create more havoc. (Radi Nabulsi)

Outlook