Spring video recap: coaches

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Staff

Spring camp has wrapped up, and we are going through practice video provided by UGA. The media isn't allowed to shoot video during the open periods, so this is one way our readers can see practice snippets for themselves.

We don't often get to see the work done by coaches in practice. This recap focuses on the teaching being done by Georgia's position coaches. The provided video did not prominently feature Dell McGee or Cortez Hankton. Here is the rest of the staff.

Kirby Smart

Smart enters his fourth season as the head coach of the Bulldogs. With two SEC East crowns, one conference championship, and a national championship game appearance, Smart has Georgia in the national spotlight. He has successfully built a roster through elite recruiting. With a handful of exceptions, the Bulldogs are comprised of players who were offered by the Smart staff.

S6ordsbhkl4vzthrz5u4
Kirby Smart is constantly moving and often vocal at practice.
Vo8ljkyew9pjg9hw1al1
Kirby Smart is active in coaching defensive backs.
Ahaittp0cn2zncj377au
Kirby Smart uses that mic a lot.

James Coley

Coley takes complete control of the UGA offense in the wake of Jim Chaney's departure. Coley has experience in this role, serving as Miami offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. He will be guiding one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation in Jake Fromm.

S4ia5ttbtrvdjtuvwr5c
James Coley enters his first season as UGA offensive coordinator.

Sam Pittman 

Pittman is a master recruiter and the architect of what is being called the best offensive line in the nation. He has proven himself to be one of the best position coaches in college football.

Qorsinkqt62xl5h6jur1
Pittman observes Andrew Thomas.
Vedthtm4nlovmgyg2puv
Pittman gives Isaiah Wilson the go-head.

Todd Hartley

Hartley joins Georgia in his first year as tight ends coach after coaching in the same role at Miami. Hartley is a Georgia alum and a former student assistant.

Whw6zdmojnuoup4l8h8o
Hartley praises a player.
M355qodbn5bpthshaceg
Hartley is a rising star in the coaching ranks.

Dan Lanning

At 32 years old, Dan Lanning takes over as defensive coordinator for Mel Tucker, who took the head coaching job at Colorado. Lanning is one of the youngest coordinators at a Power Five school. His role is to lead the defensive vision designed by Kirby Smart. He got a taste of the defensive coordinator role when he stepped into the unofficial interim spot for the Sugar Bowl.

Mnfboa7ht1hwj1759rpy
Lanning has his linebackers fight with their opposite hand.
G5ymhiyyzt1vnvrderl5
Lanning guides Robert Beal.
Llmmepyc0wobsthy2cuy
Dan Lanning takes a hit from Jermaine Johnson

Glenn Schumann

If Kirby Smart has a right hand man, it is Glenn Schumann. He was the first coach tapped to join the staff when Smart initially got the Georgia job. Schumann did receive the title of co-defensive coordinator with the offseason coaching staff changes.

Jvegasibunu3enkayhsz
Schumann orchestrates his players' movement.
Grig82eljocaqkanhbet
Schumann was Kirby Smart's first hire upon being named UGA head coach.

Tray Scott

If Georgia will create more havoc plays, it will begin with Tray Scott's unit on the defensive line. In his second year with the team, Scott is tasked with helping the Bulldogs' defense increase pass rush and create plays for loss.

Gzjnel3jyuq4vqkqoazv
Scott barks out instructions for the drill.
I2qev8fbwn82ebrn4a6y
Scott directs traffic.

Charlton Warren

One of the surprises of the offseason was the addition of Charlton Warren, the former Florida secondary coach. He brings a wealth of experience and recruiting prowess to a young but talented group of defensive backs in Athens.

Vqo5xfdea5aiycjlyqvn
Warren observes a change of direction drill.
Uidl0dxwy89naju91hvf
Warren displays the importance of establishing leverage.
