We don't often get to see the work done by coaches in practice. This recap focuses on the teaching being done by Georgia's position coaches. The provided video did not prominently feature Dell McGee or Cortez Hankton. Here is the rest of the staff.

Kirby Smart

Smart enters his fourth season as the head coach of the Bulldogs. With two SEC East crowns, one conference championship, and a national championship game appearance, Smart has Georgia in the national spotlight. He has successfully built a roster through elite recruiting. With a handful of exceptions, the Bulldogs are comprised of players who were offered by the Smart staff.

Kirby Smart is constantly moving and often vocal at practice.

Kirby Smart is active in coaching defensive backs.

Kirby Smart uses that mic a lot.

James Coley

Coley takes complete control of the UGA offense in the wake of Jim Chaney's departure. Coley has experience in this role, serving as Miami offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. He will be guiding one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation in Jake Fromm.

James Coley enters his first season as UGA offensive coordinator.

Sam Pittman

Pittman is a master recruiter and the architect of what is being called the best offensive line in the nation. He has proven himself to be one of the best position coaches in college football.

Pittman observes Andrew Thomas.

Pittman gives Isaiah Wilson the go-head.

Todd Hartley

Hartley joins Georgia in his first year as tight ends coach after coaching in the same role at Miami. Hartley is a Georgia alum and a former student assistant.

Hartley praises a player.

Hartley is a rising star in the coaching ranks.

Dan Lanning

At 32 years old, Dan Lanning takes over as defensive coordinator for Mel Tucker, who took the head coaching job at Colorado. Lanning is one of the youngest coordinators at a Power Five school. His role is to lead the defensive vision designed by Kirby Smart. He got a taste of the defensive coordinator role when he stepped into the unofficial interim spot for the Sugar Bowl.

Lanning has his linebackers fight with their opposite hand.

Lanning guides Robert Beal.

Dan Lanning takes a hit from Jermaine Johnson

Glenn Schumann

If Kirby Smart has a right hand man, it is Glenn Schumann. He was the first coach tapped to join the staff when Smart initially got the Georgia job. Schumann did receive the title of co-defensive coordinator with the offseason coaching staff changes.

Schumann orchestrates his players' movement.

Schumann was Kirby Smart's first hire upon being named UGA head coach.

Tray Scott

If Georgia will create more havoc plays, it will begin with Tray Scott's unit on the defensive line. In his second year with the team, Scott is tasked with helping the Bulldogs' defense increase pass rush and create plays for loss.

Scott barks out instructions for the drill.

Scott directs traffic.

Charlton Warren

One of the surprises of the offseason was the addition of Charlton Warren, the former Florida secondary coach. He brings a wealth of experience and recruiting prowess to a young but talented group of defensive backs in Athens.

Warren observes a change of direction drill.