Spring video recap: coaches
Spring camp has wrapped up, and we are going through practice video provided by UGA. The media isn't allowed to shoot video during the open periods, so this is one way our readers can see practice snippets for themselves.
Previous spring video recaps:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Outside Linebacker
Inside Linebacker
Defensive Backs
We don't often get to see the work done by coaches in practice. This recap focuses on the teaching being done by Georgia's position coaches. The provided video did not prominently feature Dell McGee or Cortez Hankton. Here is the rest of the staff.
Kirby Smart
Smart enters his fourth season as the head coach of the Bulldogs. With two SEC East crowns, one conference championship, and a national championship game appearance, Smart has Georgia in the national spotlight. He has successfully built a roster through elite recruiting. With a handful of exceptions, the Bulldogs are comprised of players who were offered by the Smart staff.
James Coley
Coley takes complete control of the UGA offense in the wake of Jim Chaney's departure. Coley has experience in this role, serving as Miami offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. He will be guiding one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation in Jake Fromm.
Sam Pittman
Pittman is a master recruiter and the architect of what is being called the best offensive line in the nation. He has proven himself to be one of the best position coaches in college football.
Todd Hartley
Hartley joins Georgia in his first year as tight ends coach after coaching in the same role at Miami. Hartley is a Georgia alum and a former student assistant.
Dan Lanning
At 32 years old, Dan Lanning takes over as defensive coordinator for Mel Tucker, who took the head coaching job at Colorado. Lanning is one of the youngest coordinators at a Power Five school. His role is to lead the defensive vision designed by Kirby Smart. He got a taste of the defensive coordinator role when he stepped into the unofficial interim spot for the Sugar Bowl.
Glenn Schumann
If Kirby Smart has a right hand man, it is Glenn Schumann. He was the first coach tapped to join the staff when Smart initially got the Georgia job. Schumann did receive the title of co-defensive coordinator with the offseason coaching staff changes.
Tray Scott
If Georgia will create more havoc plays, it will begin with Tray Scott's unit on the defensive line. In his second year with the team, Scott is tasked with helping the Bulldogs' defense increase pass rush and create plays for loss.
Charlton Warren
One of the surprises of the offseason was the addition of Charlton Warren, the former Florida secondary coach. He brings a wealth of experience and recruiting prowess to a young but talented group of defensive backs in Athens.