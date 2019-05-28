Spring camp has wrapped up, and we are going through practice video provided by UGA. The media isn't allowed to shoot video during the open periods, so this is one way our readers can see practice snippets for themselves. Previous spring video recaps: Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Outside Linebacker

Inside Linebacker

Kirby Smart has made defensive back talent a point of emphasis since day one as head coach. The Bulldogs appear to have starters in place and plenty of talent behind them, eager to earn playing time.

Eric Stokes

Eric Stokes emerged as a possible all-SEC cornerback with a stellar 2018 season. He is the top candidate to fill the role vacated by Deandre Baker. After his electrifying punt block at Missouri, Stokes earned increased playing time and performed well with every opportunity.

Stokes gets coaching from Charlton Warren.

Stokes times his tackle to avoid any possible flags.

Tyson Campbell

Campbell worked hard to meet the high expectation of being a first year starter at UGA. With 11 starts and 45 total tackles, Campbell was often targeted by opposing offensive coordinators. He has all the tools to be a great defender. He does need to work on positioning and timing to avoid pass interference flags.

Tyson Campbell trails Jeremiah Holloman.

J.R. Reed

After spurning an NFL Draft entrance, J.R. Reed returns to Athens as a leader on the field with his physicality, and off the field with his leadership. Reed has started all 29 games of his eligible UGA career. He is a sure-handed tackler with great football instincts.

J.R.Reed wraps up a tackle.

Richard LeCounte

Richard LeCounte joins J.R. Reed as the other projected starter at safety. As seen below, LeCounte has electrifying foot speed, especially in pursuit of the ball carrier. He was the Bulldogs' leading tackler in 2018. He can improve in wrapping up tackles and taking the most direct path to the football.

Richard LeCounte shows off his speed in run coverage.

Mark Webb

Mark Webb has often received praise in the spring, and could be in line for playing time at cornerback. His physical play can help Georgia increase their havoc plays. Below, Webb rushes the line of scrimmage, avoids a block from Kearis Jackson, and makes a stop in the backfield.

Mark Webb (23) beats Kearis Jackson to a spot and makes a tackle.

Divaad Wilson

Divaad Wilson shined in Sugar Bowl practice and played well versus Texas after returning from injury. He had four tackles and a pass breakup versus the Longhorns. Wilson is in line for playing time at the star position.

Divaad Wilson gets some one-on-one coaching from Kirby Smart.

Tyrique Stevenson

The true freshman from south Florida is a versatile talent who could fill a variety of roles in the secondary. The depth chart in front of him is deep and likely prevents him from playing a major role in 2019.

Stevenson works on fighting off a blocker.

Tyrique McGhee

McGhee could prove to be the odd man out in a star-studded position group. Though, he showed his value with two turnovers against Florida last season. McGhee will need to shore up his coverage ability to remain on the field.

McGhee and Mark Webb work together on a gang tackle.

Ameer Speed

Speed only played in two games last season and recorded one tackle versus MTSU.

Speed breaks forward and keeps his eyes on the football.

Christopher Smith

Smith is a reserve cornerback who saw action in five games in 2018, mostly in garbage time.

Smith shuffles his feet and works on timing amid changes of direction.

Others not featured on provided video