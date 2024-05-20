Spring Review: What we learned about Texas
OPPONENT: Texas
WHERE: Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
WHEN: October 12
Introduction
There are two games on Georgia’s 2024 schedule that your average Bulldog fan is looking forward to the most. One is the September 28 game at Alabama. The other is the Bulldogs’ first-ever trip to Austin, Texas to take on the SEC newcomer Longhorns.
It should make for quite the spectacle.
The Longhorns made it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs before losing to Washington in the semifinals.
This year, Texas is expected to have another fine team as it makes its SEC debut.
Along with Georgia’s Carson Beck, Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered one of the tops at his position in the country.
How will he fare against the Bulldogs’ stout defense? The entire country will be tuning in to find out.
Offense: What we learned
… Quinn Ewers is back at starting quarterback.Despite missing five games last year with injury, he still managing to throw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Ewers only took a few reps during the spring game, which opened the door for Arch Manning to put on a show, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns.
… Remember wide receiver Isaiah Bond? He was the wide receiver who caught the pass to beat Auburn in Alabama's regular-season finale. He’s with Texas now and looks to be the Longhorns’ top receiver after Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell moved on to the NFL. Texas also landed talented Houston transfer Matthew Golden from Houston and Silas Bolden from Oregon State.
… The offensive line should be a strength for Texas, which returns four of its five starters, along with nine other lettermen from 2023. During spring practice, reports were that Texas’ offensive line controlled its defensive front in a way not seen since 2021. Take that for what it’s worth.
Defense: What we learned
… Longhorn coaches have some holes to fill on the defensive line. T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy are now in the NFL, and Trill Carter transferred to Auburn.
The Longhorns were able to land Tiaoalii Savea out of Arizona through the portal, but Texas will enter fall camp with work to do on the defensive front.
… Texas appears to be in decent shape regarding its edge rushers as the Longhorns return seven lettermen, while adding Trey Moore as a transfer from Texas-San Antonio.
… Former Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire is now a member of the Longhorns after transferring from the Crimson Tide in January.
… Texas’ secondary received a boost when senior Jahdae Barron decided to take advantage of his Covid year for one more season at cornerback.
… Five players listed as safeties hit the transfer portal for Texas after the season, leaving just three scholarship players returning. The Longhorns did add Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba, but will otherwise be leaning on younger players to fill the voids.
Special Teams: What we learned
… The Longhorns return kicker Bert Auburn, who last year converted all 56 extra points and 29 of 35 field goals, with a long kick of 54 yards.