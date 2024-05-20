There are two games on Georgia’s 2024 schedule that your average Bulldog fan is looking forward to the most. One is the September 28 game at Alabama. The other is the Bulldogs’ first-ever trip to Austin, Texas to take on the SEC newcomer Longhorns.

It should make for quite the spectacle.

The Longhorns made it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs before losing to Washington in the semifinals.

This year, Texas is expected to have another fine team as it makes its SEC debut.

Along with Georgia’s Carson Beck, Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered one of the tops at his position in the country.

How will he fare against the Bulldogs’ stout defense? The entire country will be tuning in to find out.