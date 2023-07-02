That would be defense.

The Commodores have allowed more than 35 points per game in each of the first two seasons under head coach Clark Lea.

That’s especially true as far as the team’s pass defense is concerned.

Vanderbilt ranked 127th in all of FBS, allowing 290.5 passing yards per game, and according to reports, did not seem to improve a whole lot during the spring.

The Commodores are decent up front with Nate Clifton, Christian James, and Daevion Davis, while linebackers Ethan Barr and Clemson transfer Kane Patterson flashed during the 2022 season.

But until Vanderbilt starts to show more improvement from its secondary, stopping the talented offenses in the SEC will remain an issue.