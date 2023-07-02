Scouting the opponent: Three questions for Vanderbilt
SCHOOL: Vanderbilt
HEAD COACH: Clark Lea (7-17, third year)
2022 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 2-6 (7th in SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 8; Defense – 7; Special Teams – 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB AJ Swann, RB Patrick Smith, WR Will Sheppard, LB Ethan Barr, S/LB C.J. Taylor, S Jalen Mahoney
VERSUS GEORGIA: October 14 (Nashville)
Where does Vanderbilt need to improve the most?
That would be defense.
The Commodores have allowed more than 35 points per game in each of the first two seasons under head coach Clark Lea.
That’s especially true as far as the team’s pass defense is concerned.
Vanderbilt ranked 127th in all of FBS, allowing 290.5 passing yards per game, and according to reports, did not seem to improve a whole lot during the spring.
The Commodores are decent up front with Nate Clifton, Christian James, and Daevion Davis, while linebackers Ethan Barr and Clemson transfer Kane Patterson flashed during the 2022 season.
But until Vanderbilt starts to show more improvement from its secondary, stopping the talented offenses in the SEC will remain an issue.
Are there any positives on offense?
Actually, there are.
Quarterback A.J. Swann took over the starting job four games into his freshman campaign and never looked back. One of the strongest-armed quarterbacks that Vanderbilt has had in recent memory, Swann threw for 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
There’s excellent talent at wide receiver, too.
Will Sheppard was a second-team All-SEC selection after catching 60 passes for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, while slot receiver Jayden McGowan had 44 catches as a true freshman.
Six foot-seven tight end Cole Spence is also coming off a strong spring.
Are the Commodores making any strides under Lea?
Lea is 7-17 in two years as head coach of the Commodores. But considering where Vandy was from a cultural standpoint prior to his taking over, the record actually is not as bad as you might think.
After winning just two games in his first season, Vanderbilt improved to 5-7, including back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Florida.
This year, the schedule is actually more favorable. The Commodores replaced Alabama with a rebuilding Auburn team and could squeak out six wins, which would qualify Vanderbilt for a bowl.
Don’t be shocked if that happens.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 26
|
Hawaii
|
September 2
|
Alabama A&M
|
September 9
|
at Wake Forest
|
September 16
|
at UNLV
|
September 23
|
Kentucky
|
September 30
|
Missouri
|
October 7
|
at Florida
|
October 14
|
Georgia
|
October 28
|
at Ole Miss
|
November 4
|
Auburn
|
November 11
|
at South Carolina
|
November 18
|
at Tennessee