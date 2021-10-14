RUMORS vs. FACTS: Oscar Delp commits to Georgia, Visitors for Kentucky

The UGASports recruiting staff went live on Wednesday night for a special episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS. No.2 ranked tight end in the Class of 2022 Oscar Delp announced his long-awaited commitment to the University of Georgia on Wednesday evening. UGASports had an avalanche of coverage surrounding this major recruiting win for the Georgia Bulldogs. Make sure to check out the behind-the-scenes story as to how Delp became a Dawg as well.

The UGASports recruiting staff also highlighted prospects that are expected to make their way to Athens on Saturday. As always there were plenty of questions submitted from loyal members of the UGASports Vault and those were answered in detail.

Enjoy watching, and or listening to the latest episode of UGASports's Georgia Recruiting: RUMORS vs. FACTS.