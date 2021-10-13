Georgia's recruitment of Oscar Delp was all or nothing.

Delp was the only tight end Georgia seriously recruited in the Class of 2022. This type of early selection and all-out pursuit isn't new for tight-ends coach Todd Hartley.

Hartley identified Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers early on in the Class of 2020 and 2021, respectively, as well. Hartley landed both of those targets and has used the same intentional recruiting approach to land Delp, the No. 2 tight end in the nation.



