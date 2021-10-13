BREAKING: No. 2 tight end Oscar Delp commits to Georgia

Overall, Delp is the eighteenth commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2022. Delp is also the eleventh Georgia native of the eighteen commitments in the class.

Oscar Delp , the No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class, committed to Georgia on Wednesday evening. He chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina, Clemson, and Michigan.

Delp is the only tight end prospect Georgia pursued in this class. Bulldog tight end coach Todd Harltey won over both Delp and his parents, securing the commitment. He is the third straight blue-chip tight end prospect Georgia has landed in recent years, following Darnell Washington in 2020 and Brock Bowers in 2021.

On Sept. 4, Delp made the trip to Charlotte to watch Georgia take on Clemson. After watching that contest and seeing how the Bulldogs utilized freshman tight end Brock Bowers, Delp knew he wanted to be a part of the program.

"I always kind of knew in the back of my mind it was somewhere that I could, there was a very high chance I’d end up there," Delp said. "Ever since that first game against Clemson, I really knew. Just watching what they did with Brock, they did everything they told me they were going to do. That kind of sold me on it. Every game since then has kind of solidified it even more."

While he's the only tight end in the class, Delp joins receivers De'Nylon Morrissette, Dillon Bell, and Cole Speer.

Delp will now go from recruit to recruiter. He plans to pursue in-state targets such as Kojo Antwi, Mykel Williams, and Christen Miller as Georgia looks to close strong in the 2022 cycle.

"We’re all going to be competing every day, and I think just playing with the best kids in the country is going to make everyone better," Delp said. "I just think that this team’s going to be really dangerous and really good for a long time."

COMMITMENT VIDEO INTERVIEW: