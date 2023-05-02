UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS was live on Monday night talking all things Georgia football recruiting.

2025 quarterback, and recent recipient of a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldog's offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Decue Knight joined the show. Knight talked about the UGA offer and much more in a wide-ranging interview. Get to know the talented, dual-threat, left-handed signal caller from Mississippi.

The RVF crew answered questions from the loyal members of the UGASports Vault and interacted with members of the YouTube chat as always. Among the topics covered were the timeline of Dylan Raiola, top Class of 2024 targets that Georgia is gaining momentum with, and where the Georgia staff has and is going on the road evaluating prospects.

