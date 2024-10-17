Following the Future

in other news
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker
Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.
Georgia's defense cuts it loose
Georgia's defense had arguably its best performance of the season in Saturday night's win over Texas.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
Reversed call perplexes Smart
AUSTIN, Texas – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was not a happy man regarding the reversed personal foul.
