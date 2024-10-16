Jim Donnan previews Georgia vs. Texas

in other news
Key points from Cash Jones' press conference
UGASports has the key points from Cash Jones' Tuesday press conference.
Key points from Nazir Stackhouse's Oct. 15 press conference
Nazir Stackhouse spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. See the highlights of what he had to say inside.
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 15 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 15.
Georgia makes a move for Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins
Georgia is moving up the list for Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins after a visit to Athens.
SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou
Georgia is among the programs working hard to flip Florida defensive line commit Joseph Mbatchou.
Jim Donnan sets the table for Georgia's second top-5 road game of the season. What will Georgia need to do to pull off an upset win over the Longhorns? The guys preview the game and take questions from UGASports readers.
WATCH
LISTEN
