Key points from Cash Jones' press conference

Key points from Cash Jones' press conference

UGASports has the key points from Cash Jones' Tuesday press conference.

 • Jed May
Key points from Nazir Stackhouse's Oct. 15 press conference

Key points from Nazir Stackhouse's Oct. 15 press conference

Nazir Stackhouse spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. See the highlights of what he had to say inside.

 • Anthony Dasher
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 15 press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's October 15 press conference

UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 15.

 • Jed May
Georgia makes a move for Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins

Georgia makes a move for Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins

Georgia is moving up the list for Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins after a visit to Athens.

 • Jed May
SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou

SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou

Georgia is among the programs working hard to flip Florida defensive line commit Joseph Mbatchou.

 • Sam Spiegelman

Published Oct 16, 2024
Jim Donnan previews Georgia vs. Texas
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
@dayneyoung

Jim Donnan sets the table for Georgia's second top-5 road game of the season. What will Georgia need to do to pull off an upset win over the Longhorns? The guys preview the game and take questions from UGASports readers.

WATCH

LISTEN

