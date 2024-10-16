Advertisement

Published Oct 16, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: Scouting the Texas Longhorns
Default Avatar
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young scout the Texas Longhorns and discuss what Georgia needs to do to stop them.

