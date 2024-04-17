Rivals250 quarterback Ryan Montgomery commits to Georgia
Georgia has a quarterback for the 2025 class.
Rivals250 signal caller Ryan Montgomery committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Montgomery chose the Bulldogs over Florida and South Carolina.
The commitment comes after a couple of timeline pushbacks from Montgomery in recent months. But now Georgia, a school Montgomery and his family have been high on for years, has decided to take Montgomery's commitment.
Montgomery's relationship with Georgia spans multiple years and two different offensive coordinators.
Todd Monken kicked off the interest, offering Montgomery in April of 2022. That offer came after Monken visited Montgomery in Ohio to watch him throw.
"They're a winning program. So that's the most important part," Montgomery told UGASports at the time. "They win games. Obviously, they're defending national champions. So I mean, who wouldn't want to go play for a team like that? Especially a team with the athletes they have the athletes you can surround yourself with as a quarterback there. So yeah, I mean, playing at a school like Georgia would just be a dream come true."
Montgomery then made three unofficial visits to Athens in 2022, including a pair of gameday trips, after receiving the offer.
Mike Bobo took over as offensive coordinator in 2023 following Monken's departure for the NFL. He kept the relationship going seamlessly.
A visit in April 2023 helped reaffirm Georgia's place among the favorites. Despite calling Monken's departure "devastating," Montgomery lauded Bobo's style.
"(Bobo) is kind of an older, South Georgia type of guy. He’s awesome," Montgomery told UGASports. "I’ve got nothing but good vibes from him. Spent pretty much the entire day with him and Coach Streeter (quality control coordinator Brandon Streeter) and Coach Gummy (offensive quality control analyst Montgomery VanGorder). He’s definitely someone that not only will coach you hard on the field, but he’s someone you can come to off the field for anything you need."
It's easy to see why Georgia likes Montgomery. He's a very accurate quarterback who also possesses solid athleticism for the position, similar to Carson Beck. Montgomery also plays basketball for Findlay High School in Ohio.
Over the past year, the quarterback numbers game has factored into Montgomery's recruitment.
The Bulldogs had commitments from 2024 quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi. Eventually, they only signed Puglisi.
In the 2025 class, Georgia has been pursuing Julian Lewis and Matt Zollers. Zollers is now committed to Missouri, while Lewis is committed to USC but entertaining other options.
Georgia's recruitment of Lewis is expected to continue. But with Montgomery now on board, the Bulldogs have a talented quarterback firmly in the fold for the 2025 class.