Georgia has a quarterback for the 2025 class.

Rivals250 signal caller Ryan Montgomery committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Montgomery chose the Bulldogs over Florida and South Carolina.

The commitment comes after a couple of timeline pushbacks from Montgomery in recent months. But now Georgia, a school Montgomery and his family have been high on for years, has decided to take Montgomery's commitment.

Montgomery's relationship with Georgia spans multiple years and two different offensive coordinators.

Todd Monken kicked off the interest, offering Montgomery in April of 2022. That offer came after Monken visited Montgomery in Ohio to watch him throw.

"They're a winning program. So that's the most important part," Montgomery told UGASports at the time. "They win games. Obviously, they're defending national champions. So I mean, who wouldn't want to go play for a team like that? Especially a team with the athletes they have the athletes you can surround yourself with as a quarterback there. So yeah, I mean, playing at a school like Georgia would just be a dream come true."